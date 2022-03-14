NIA files charge sheet against 2 Hizb-ut-Tahrir operatives in Madurai Iqbal HuT case

The NIA on Monday filed a supplementary charge sheet against two members of the extremist Islamic outfit Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT), which is affiliated to ISIS, for radicalising and recruiting gullible youth to establish an Islamic State, an official said.

Bava Bahrudeen, 41, of Tiruvarur district, Tamil Nadu and Ziyavudeen Baqavi, 40, of Thanjavur district have been named in the charge sheet, the official of the premier investigation agency said.

The case, originally registered in Tamil Nadu, was re-registered by the NIA in April last year.

The case registered in Madurai pertains to Mohammed Iqbal using his Facebook account ''Thoonga Vizhigal Rendu is in Kazimar Street'' to upload posts that denigrated a particular community and fomented communal disharmony among different religions in a manner prejudicial to the maintenance of public order.

Earlier, a charge sheet was filed against the two accused in May last year.

The two accused are members of an extremist Islamic outfit named Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT) which is affiliated to ISIS, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) official said.

They were engaged in radicalising and recruiting gullible youth to establish an Islamic State / Caliphate or Khilafah and enforce a ''so-called'' draft Constitution written by the radical Islamic preacher, Taqi al-Din al-Nabhani, who is the founder of HuT, the official said. Bahrudeen and Baqavi were organising meetings to recruit members and also conducting secret classes to indoctrinate, radicalise and motivate youth to work towards establishment of Islamic State / Khilafah by overthrowing the Government of India, the official said.

They had also conspired to establish new cells in various districts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala through social media platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, etc. in order to spread the ideology of HuT, the NIA official said, adding that further investigation in the case continues.

