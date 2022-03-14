Russian oligarch Abramovich spotted in Israeli airport
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 14-03-2022 22:06 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 22:06 IST
- Israel
Sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich was seen in a VIP lounge at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion airport on Monday shortly before a jet linked to him took off for Istanbul.
A photograph obtained by Reuters showed Abramovich, owner of Britain's Chelsea soccer club, sitting in the lounge with a face mask pulled down over his chin.
Reuters could not immediately verify whether he boarded the flight. (Editing by Jeffrey Heller and Frank Jack Daniel)
