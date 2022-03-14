Left Menu

JeM militant held in J&K's Pulwama

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 14-03-2022 22:13 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 22:13 IST
JeM militant held in J&K's Pulwama
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces on Monday arrested a militant belonging to the Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

During surprise checking by security forces, movement of a suspicious person was noticed and he was apprehended, a police spokesperson said.

He was identified as Abrar Bashir, a resident of Takia Pulwama.

Incriminating material, arms and ammunition, including a pistol, a magazine, 12 rounds and a grenade were seized from him, the spokesperson said.

''As per police records, the arrested man is a categorised terrorist as he had recently joined the terror folds of proscribed terror outfit JeM,'' he added.

A case has been registered and further investigation into the matter is in progress, the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
2
Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy
3
YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022