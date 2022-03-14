Left Menu

Russia says it will attack Ukrainian arms factories

Reuters | Updated: 14-03-2022 22:16 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 22:16 IST
Russia said on Monday it planned to attack Ukrainian arms factories in retaliation for what it said was a Ukrainian strike on the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk, and urged workers and local residents to stay away. The defence ministry noted in a statement that Russia believed Ukraine had used cluster charges on a densely populated area of Donetsk.

It said Russian forces would respond by acting to "disable enterprises of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine that manufacture, repair and restore weapons that nationalists use to commit war crimes". It added: "We urge citizens of Ukraine working at these enterprises, as well as residents of nearby residential buildings, to leave areas of potential danger".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

