3 workers injured after under-construction building collapses in Delhi

Three workers were injured after an under-construction building collapsed in Kashmere Gate area in central Delhi on Monday, police said.

Five other workers were rescued safely, they said.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party said the incident is the ''biggest example of corruption'' in the BJP-led municipal corporations.

The fire department said it received information about the collapse of the under-construction building at 5.24 pm, following which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said, ''Information was received about a building collapse at Nicholson Road, Kashmere Gate. Police, fire service and Delhi Disaster Management Authority personnel immediately reached the spot.'' ''So far, eight workers at the site have been rescued. Out of them, three were injured,'' he said.

The police said the injured have been identified as Dilip (22), a resident of Kashmere Gate; Mohammad Musaib (35), a resident of Turkman Gate; and Mohammad Shami (42), a resident of Jama Masjid.

Dilip was admitted to Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital, while Musaib and Shami were admitted to Sushruta Trauma Centre, the police said, adding that they are stated to be out of danger.

The fire department said a search operation is underway at the site.

Ganesh, who works in the area, said he heard a loud noise around 5 pm and stepped out to find that the under-construction building had collapsed.

In a purported video of the collapse site that surfaced on social media, local residents are seen helping with the rescue operation in a very narrow lane.

Around 20 to 25 people were rescued by the locals, the police said.

A senior official of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), under whose jurisdiction Kashmere Gate falls, said the construction of the property began after the building plan was duly sanctioned.

The 87 sqm plot in Chabi Ganj, Nicholson Road was sanctioned under the Saral Scheme on February 14, 2021, he said.

''The construction of the said property was being carried out after the sanction of the building plan. The plan sanctioned was for a basement and ground, first, second and third floors,'' the NDMC official said.

''The roof slab of the basement and the ground floor were cast earlier. Yesterday, the roof slab of the first floor was cast. Today, around 5:30 pm, roof slabs of the first floor, the ground floor and the basement collapsed simultaneously,'' he said.

AAP leader Durgesh Pathak hit out at the BJP over the incident, saying, ''The building that collapsed near Kashmere Gate is the biggest example of the MCD's corruption. All councillors and leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party are hand in glove in this.'' He said the AAP will ''reveal it (corruption) tomorrow with full evidence'', he said.

