After phone call with Tehran, Ukraine foreign minister says Iran is "against the war"

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 14-03-2022 22:18 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 22:18 IST
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Monday said Iran did not support Russia's war in Ukraine, after a call with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian ahead of the latter’s visit to Moscow on Tuesday.

"Iran is against the war in Ukraine, supports a peaceful solution. I asked to convey my message in Moscow: Russia must stop bombing civilians, commit to the ceasefire, and withdraw from Ukraine,” Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

