After phone call with Tehran, Ukraine foreign minister says Iran is "against the war"
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 14-03-2022 22:18 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 22:18 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Monday said Iran did not support Russia's war in Ukraine, after a call with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian ahead of the latter’s visit to Moscow on Tuesday.
"Iran is against the war in Ukraine, supports a peaceful solution. I asked to convey my message in Moscow: Russia must stop bombing civilians, commit to the ceasefire, and withdraw from Ukraine,” Kuleba wrote on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US, allies remove Russian banks from Swift in response to Moscow's military operation in Ukraine
US, allies to cut off 'selected' Russian banks from SWIFT financial system to tighten sanctions on Moscow
US, allies to cut off selected Russian banks from SWIFT messaging system to tighten sanctions on Moscow
Lebanon's position on Ukraine should not affect ties with Moscow - envoy
ANALYSIS-As Russia invades Ukraine, Moscow battles big tech to control the narrative