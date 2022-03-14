Left Menu

Kashmir journalist booked under PSA a day before bail hearing

I am in consultation with his family and we will knock on the doors of the High Court as well as the Supreme Court to get justice, the lawyer said.Police has said Shah is wanted in three cases in Srinagar, Shopian and Pulwama for glorifying terrorism, spreading fake news, and inciting general public in Jammu and Kashmir for creating law and order situations.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 14-03-2022 22:23 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 22:23 IST
Journalist Fahad Shah, who was arrested by police last month for allegedly “glorifying terrorism” among other charges, has been booked under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA), his lawyer said here on Monday.

“Shah has been booked under the PSA, a day before his bail application was scheduled to come up for hearing,” the journalist's lawyer, Umair Ronga said here.

Ronga said the authorities had sensed that Shah will get bail on Tuesday, so they booked him under the PSA “to prolong his detention”. “I am in consultation with his family and we will knock on the doors of the High Court as well as the Supreme Court to get justice,” the lawyer said.

Police has said Shah is wanted in three cases in Srinagar, Shopian and Pulwama for “glorifying terrorism”, spreading fake news, and inciting general public in Jammu and Kashmir for creating law and order situations. Ronga said his client was granted bail in one case on March 5, but was arrested within hours in connection with another case. PTI SSB VN VN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

