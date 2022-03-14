Mayor of Ukraine's Kharkiv says Russian forces firing at city non-stop
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 14-03-2022 22:24 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 22:24 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
The mayor of Ukraine's front line city of Kharkiv on Monday said the city had been under constant attack by Russian forces, who had fired at central districts causing an unspecified number of casualties.
"They're firing at us constantly," Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on national television.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kharkiv
- Ihor Terekhov
- Russian
- Ukraine
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine says Russian forces blew up gas pipeline in Kharkiv, country's second-largest city, reports AP.
Russian forces blow up gas pipeline in Kharkiv
Ukraine says Russian troops blow up gas pipeline in Kharkiv
Russian troops enter Ukraine's 2nd largest city of Kharkiv
Russian troops enter Ukraine's Kharkiv -Ukrainian official