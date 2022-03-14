WikiLeaks' Assange denied permission to appeal extradite decision at Supreme Court
Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has been denied permission to appeal against the High Court’s decision to extradite him to the United States at the Supreme Court, the Supreme Court confirmed on Monday.
U.S. authorities want Australian-born Assange, 50 to face trial on 18 counts relating to WikiLeaks’ release of vast troves of confidential U.S. military records and diplomatic cables which they said had put lives in danger.
