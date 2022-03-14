Left Menu

Putin discusses Ukraine with Israeli prime minister Bennett

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the conflict in Ukraine by telephone with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Monday, the Kremlin said in a statement, adding that the call had been at Israel's request.

In a readout of the call, the Kremlin said Bennett had told Putin about his recent contacts with leaders of several countries on the subject and that both agreed to continue their dialogue.

Bennett has held numerous calls with Putin in an attempt to assist efforts to resolve the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

