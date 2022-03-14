Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi moves HC after police denied permission to felicitate Muskan Khan in Aurangabad: Prakash Ambedkar

The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi moved the Bombay High Court after the police denied permission to felicitate Muskan Khan, who became famous during pro-Hijab protests in Karnataka, in Aurangabad city in Maharashtra, VBA leader Prakash Ambedkar said on Monday.

''Though the police denied us the permission to felicitate Bibi Muskan Khan in Aurangabad, we are hoping to felicitate her after March 22 when the order of the high court is expected,'' Ambedkar told reporters.

The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and the Muslim Ittehad Front wanted to felicitate Khan and her family members in Aurangabad but the police didn't allow us, he said.

''The VBA moved the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay HC after permission was denied by the police,'' Ambedkar said. He said the police have been directed to submit their stand in the HC by March 22.

Muskan Khan, a girl student from Karnataka, became the face of pro-Hijab protests across India. In a video that had gone viral, she was seen shouting religious slogans when heckled by a group of saffron-clad students for wearing hijab. Meanwhile, Ambedkar criticised Maharashtra opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis over the pen-drive submitted by him in the Assembly last week.

Fadnavis had claimed that the pen-drive contained several hours of footage of political conspiracies being hatched by some MVA leaders to frame him and other BJP leaders in false cases. ''Fadnavis should have submitted the pen drive to people if he is a true whistleblower,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)