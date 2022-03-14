Fadvanis was questioned as witness, not as an accused, no one has immunity in criminal cases: Maharashtra Home Minister

By Pramod Sharma Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 14 (ANI): After BJP leaders demanded a privilege motion against the police officers for questioning Devendra Fadnavis in the phone tapping case, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Monday said that Fadnavis was questioned as a witness and not as an accused.

"Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadvanis was questioned as a witness, not as an accused. No one has immunity in criminal cases and the concerned police officials will look into the matter", said Dilip Walse Patil in the Assembly. Further speaking about privilege motion, he said, "I have been a member of this House for the past 35 years and I had also got the opportunity to work as a Speaker. So, I know about the privilege motion and what are the privileges of the members."

Patil added, "An incident of phone tapping happened in the state without consent. The state government has already formed a committee before the LoP Fadvanis raised the issue and we have registered a complaint against the unknown person. During the investigation, we have recorded 24 people's statements. The investigation officer has the right and the police had sent him a notice under Sec 160 CrPC and which means that one must answer the notice and later it was decided that the answer must be recorded at LoP residence, so the investigation is underway. The police officials have also asked the Home Secretary and requested them to submit the pen drive. Therefore, it's a routine process." Reacting to Walse Patil's reply LoP Fadvanis said, "Yesterday the police officers questioned me as if I was like an accused. Did I violate the Telegraph act? Are these questions asked to a witness? The questions which were initially sent were different. I am a lawyer and I understand the difference."

He added, "I had the transcript and I gave it to the Home Secretary in the Centre. I know where these questions were changed and I also know who has prepared it." Fadvanis said, "Indra Gandhi had jailed my father without any reason. So, I am not scared of jail. We will keep fighting against the corruption."

A team of Mumbai Cyber Police on Sunday recorded the statement of former Maharashtra Chief Minister and leader of Opposition in state Assembly Devendra Fadnavis in connection with the phone tapping case. (ANI)

