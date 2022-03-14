U.S. told NATO, Asia allies that China willing to supply arms to Russia -U.S. official
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-03-2022 23:18 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 23:18 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States on Monday told allies in NATO and several Asian countries that China had signalled its willingness to provide military and economic aid to Russia to support its war in Ukraine, a U.S. official said.
The message, sent in a diplomatic cable and delivered in person by intelligence officials, also noted China was expected to deny those plans, said the official, who was speaking on condition of anonymity.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
INSIGHT-Londongrad tries to kick its 30-year Russian money habit
Britain widens Russian 'dirty money' crackdown with new law
ANALYSIS-As Russia invades Ukraine, Moscow battles big tech to control the narrative
Exxon faces new pressure over dealings with Russia's Rosneft
FOREX-Rouble set to dive, euro slides after West steps up Russia sanctions