Bihar CM meets Governor Phagu Chauhan at Raj Bhavan in Patna

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday called on Governor Phagu Chauhan and shared a courtesy meeting at Raj Bhavan in Patna.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 14-03-2022 23:23 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 23:22 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar meets Governor Phagu Chauhan in Patna. Image Credit: ANI
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday called on Governor Phagu Chauhan and shared a courtesy meeting at Raj Bhavan in Patna. As per the press release from Governor's Office, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has a courtesy meeting with Governor Phagu Chauhan at Raj Bhavan in Patna.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Nitish Kumar and Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha entered into a heated exchange of words in the Legislative Assembly over the investigation of the Lakhisarai case and accused the Speaker of "openly violating" the constitution by raising questions against his government. The matter is related to COVID protocols' violation during the Saraswati Puja celebrations in Lakhisarai last month in which two persons were arrested by the Bihar Police.

Raising objection against the Police action, Assembly Speaker argued that two innocent people were made scapegoats in the case as Bihar Police arrested them and no action was taken against the organisers of the event. A counter objection was made by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the persistent uproar in the Assembly on the issue of Lakhisarai. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

