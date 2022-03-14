Left Menu

Kremlin says no request yet from Ukraine to talk to Putin -RIA

Kremlin says no request yet from Ukraine to talk to Putin -RIA
The Kremlin has not received any requests in the past week from the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to arrange a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, RIA news agency quoted Putin's spokesman as saying on Monday. The Kremlin has previously said that Putin will not refuse a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart to discuss how to end hostilities in Ukraine.

Ukraine has repeatedly called for direct talks between the men, and Zelenskiy said on Sunday that Ukraine's negotiators were trying to secure such a meeting.

