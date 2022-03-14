Left Menu

Cop suicide case: Five sent to police custody by court in Latur district

PTI | Latur | Updated: 14-03-2022 23:46 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 23:46 IST
The court at Ausa in Latur district of Maharashtra on Monday remanded five people in police custody in connection with the suicide of a police naik, who had shot himself dead inside a police station, an official said.

The deceased Sahebrao Sawant (38) had shot himself under the chin using a service revolver inside the Killari police station in the wee hours of Sunday over financial issues.

In a suicide note left behind him, Sawant stated that he had borrowed some Rs 9-10 lakh against his private property and distributed the money to some people, who defaulted, police said. A case of abetment of suicide and cheating was registered against 16 people and five of them were arrested.

