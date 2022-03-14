Cop suicide case: Five sent to police custody by court in Latur district
- Country:
- India
The court at Ausa in Latur district of Maharashtra on Monday remanded five people in police custody in connection with the suicide of a police naik, who had shot himself dead inside a police station, an official said.
The deceased Sahebrao Sawant (38) had shot himself under the chin using a service revolver inside the Killari police station in the wee hours of Sunday over financial issues.
In a suicide note left behind him, Sawant stated that he had borrowed some Rs 9-10 lakh against his private property and distributed the money to some people, who defaulted, police said. A case of abetment of suicide and cheating was registered against 16 people and five of them were arrested.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ausa
- Maharashtra
- Sahebrao Sawant
- Latur
- Killari
ALSO READ
MSCB probe: ED attaches lands of Maharashtra minister Prajakt Tanpure
Maharashtra government appoints former acting DGP Sanjay Pandey as Mumbai police commissioner.
Another NCP minister in Maharashtra faces ED heat; Prajakt Tanpure's land attached
Maharashtra ATS busts human trafficking racket, arrests four people
Ex-Maharashtra acting DGP Sanjay Pandey appointed as new Mumbai police commissioner