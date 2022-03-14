Left Menu

Former MP Vijay Goel's phone snatched near Red Fort

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2022 23:56 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 23:56 IST
The mobile phone of former MP Vijay Goel was snatched from near Red Fort in north Delhi on Monday, police said. The incident took place when Goel was coming from Daryaganj towards the Fort through the Upper Subhash Marg, they said. Around 6.45 pm, when his car reached near the Jama Masjid metro station, a person came towards him, snatched his phone from his hand and fled, Deputy Commissioners of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said. PSO ASI Satyavir informed police about the incident, he said. A case has been registered at the Kotwali police station, police said.

