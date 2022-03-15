Sullivan, China's Yang have 'substanial discussion' on Ukraine -White House
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-03-2022 00:14 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 00:12 IST
Country:
- United States
U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan met with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi in Rome on Monday and discussed a range of issues in U.S.-China relations, "with substantial discussion of Russia's war against Ukraine," the White House said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
