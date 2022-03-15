Ukraine has evacuated 548,000 people since start of war- Deputy Interior Minister

Ukraine has evacuated 548,000 civilians since Russia invaded it on Feb. 24, the country’s Deputy Interior Minister Yevheniy Yenin said in a televised interview on Monday.

"Only in the last 24 hours, our emergency rescue crews have attended over 600 calls, including over 250 at sites of Russian shelling," he said, adding that 50 people had been pulled out from under the rubble of destroyed buildings in this time period.

