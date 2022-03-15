World Court to rule in Ukraine case against Russia on March 16

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Monday said it would rule in the case that Ukraine has brought against Russia on March 16.

In a hearing which was boycotted by Russia on March 7, Ukraine asked the court to order Russia to cease military activities because it said the invasion was based on a faulty interpretation of the UN genocide treaty.

