World Court to rule in Ukraine case against Russia on March 16

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 15-03-2022 00:31 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 00:31 IST
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Monday said it would rule in the case that Ukraine has brought against Russia on March 16.

In a hearing which was boycotted by Russia on March 7, Ukraine asked the court to order Russia to cease military activities because it said the invasion was based on a faulty interpretation of the UN genocide treaty.

