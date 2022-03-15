World Court to rule in Ukraine case against Russia on March 16
Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 15-03-2022 00:31 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 00:31 IST
- Country:
- Guyana
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Monday said it would rule in the case that Ukraine has brought against Russia on March 16.
In a hearing which was boycotted by Russia on March 7, Ukraine asked the court to order Russia to cease military activities because it said the invasion was based on a faulty interpretation of the UN genocide treaty.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Russia
- The International Court of Justice
Advertisement