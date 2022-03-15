Britain colluding with squatters, Russia's Deripaska spokeswoman says
Reuters | London | Updated: 15-03-2022 00:35 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 00:35 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The British government is colluding with people who raid private property and showing disrespect for the rule of law, a spokeswoman for Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska said on Monday after squatters occupied a family property.
Deripaska was sanctioned by Britain last week and on Monday police sought to evict squatters from a London mansion suspected of belonging to him. Deripaska's spokeswoman said it belonged to members of his family.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
INSIGHT-Londongrad tries to kick its 30-year Russian money habit
Britain widens Russian 'dirty money' crackdown with new law
WRAPUP 1-Russian central bank scrambles to contain fallout of sanctions
WRAPUP 5-Europe and Canada move to close skies to Russian planes
WRAPUP 6-Europe and Canada move to close skies to Russian planes