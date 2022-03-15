J'khand youth linked to LeT apprehended in UP
A youth linked to terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba was apprehended from a guesthouse in Uttar Pradeshs Deoband area, police said.He was taken into custody by the anti-terrorism squad ATS, Saharanpur Senior Superintendent of Police SSP Akash Tomar said.The officer added that the youth is a resident of Giridih in Jharkhand. He was scheduled to go to Pakistan for training, he said.
He was taken into custody by the anti-terrorism squad (ATS), Saharanpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Akash Tomar said.
The officer added that the youth is a resident of Giridih in Jharkhand. Two others were also picked up by the ATS, but left after questioning, Tomar said.
He said that when the ATS checked the social media accounts of the Jharkhand youth, it was found that he intended to carry out blasts at various religious places.
The accused was also circulating objectionable videos on social media platforms, Tomar said.
The youth has been booked and the ATS has revealed that he had links with Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists. He was scheduled to go to Pakistan for training, he said. The ATS has seized a Aadhaar card, two PAN cards, one ATM card and a mobile phone from the accused, Tomar said.
