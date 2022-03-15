Sullivan raised 'deep' U.S. concerns with China about its alignment with Russia
Updated: 15-03-2022 00:59 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 00:59 IST
U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan raised "deep" U.S concerns about China's alignment with Russia in an "intense" seven-hour conversation with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi in Rome on Monday, a senior official of the Biden administration told reporters.
