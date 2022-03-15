White House not seeing any evidence of good faith moves from Russia
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-03-2022 01:08 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 01:08 IST
The Biden administration is looking for evidence of good faith talks by Russia but not seeing any evidence thus far, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Monday.
(Reporting By Trevor Hunnicutt and Jarrett Renshaw)
