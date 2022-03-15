Left Menu

Mexican president says discussed labor, migration with U.S. official

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 15-03-2022 01:56 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 01:56 IST
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said that his government discussed labor and migration issues during a meeting with U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Monday.

"We continue to promote cooperation for development with justice and respect for human rights," Lopez Obrador said in a tweet following the meeting in Mexico City.

