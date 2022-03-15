Left Menu

Ukraine says 4,000 people evacuated from front-line cities on Monday

Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2022 02:08 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 02:08 IST
Ukraine was able to evacuate more than 4,000 people from front-line cities on Monday via seven humanitarian corridors, deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a video statement.

She said three other humanitarian corridors did not operate successfully and she accused Russian forces of firing on civilians who were evacuating in the Kyiv region.

Russia has repeatedly denied firing on civilians. (Writing by Conor Humphries in Dublin Editing by Chris Reese)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

