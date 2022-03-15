BRIEF-U.S. DOJ Says Mckesson agreed to pay $1 mln civil penalty to resolve alleged record keeping violations
U.S. Justice Department:
* U.S. DOJ SAYS MCKESSON AGREED TO PAY A $1 MILLION CIVIL PENALTY TO RESOLVE ALLEGED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES ACT (CSA) RECORDKEEPING VIOLATIONS Further company coverage:
