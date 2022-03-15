Ukraine's Zelenskiy submits bill extending martial law until late April
Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2022 02:59 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 02:59 IST
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy submitted a bill to parliament late on Monday that seeks to extend martial law for another 30 days from March 24, according to the president's website.
The war in Ukraine began on Feb. 24 when Russian President Vladimir Putin launched what he called a "special military operation," the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Vladimir Putin
- European
- World War Two
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
- Ukraine
Advertisement
ALSO READ
INSIGHT-Londongrad tries to kick its 30-year Russian money habit
Britain widens Russian 'dirty money' crackdown with new law
WRAPUP 1-Russian central bank scrambles to contain fallout of sanctions
WRAPUP 5-Europe and Canada move to close skies to Russian planes
WRAPUP 6-Europe and Canada move to close skies to Russian planes