Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy submits bill extending martial law until late April

Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2022 02:59 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 02:59 IST
Ukraine's Zelenskiy submits bill extending martial law until late April

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy submitted a bill to parliament late on Monday that seeks to extend martial law for another 30 days from March 24, according to the president's website.

The war in Ukraine began on Feb. 24 when Russian President Vladimir Putin launched what he called a "special military operation," the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
2
New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same education, HC

New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same...

 India
3
Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

 United States
4
SC issues notice to Centre over homeopathic immune booster guidelines

SC issues notice to Centre over homeopathic immune booster guidelines

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022