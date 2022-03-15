Ukraine's Zelenskiy submits bill extending martial law until late April

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy submitted a bill to parliament late on Monday that seeks to extend martial law for another 30 days from March 24, according to the president's website.

The war in Ukraine began on Feb. 24 when Russian President Vladimir Putin launched what he called a "special military operation," the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two.

