WikiLeaks' Assange denied permission to appeal extradition decision at UK Supreme Court

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been denied permission to appeal at Britain's Supreme Court against a decision to extradite him to the United States, the court said on Monday. While Assange's extradition must still be approved by the government, Monday's decision deals a serious blow to Assange's effort to fight his deportation from Britain in the courts.

Iran strike on Iraq signals defiance to US allies in region - officials, experts say

Billed by Tehran as a warning to Israel, Sunday's attack on an Iraqi city was also a pointed reminder of Iran's armed clout for its U.S. and Arab foes at a delicate moment for the Islamic Republic, Iraqi and Western officials and independent analysts say. The unusual direct strike coincides with a potential turning point in the Middle East balance of power, as talks to revive an Iranian nuclear deal face possible collapse and heightened risks of war in the Gulf, while in Baghdad, Iraqi leaders are trying to form a new government shorn of Iranian influence.

U.S. warns China not to help Russia as anti-war protest disrupts state TV

The United States warned China after "intense" talks on Monday against helping Moscow in its invasion of Ukraine, while an anti-war protester interrupted Russian state TV news in an extraordinary act of dissent. Moscow has not captured any of the 10 biggest cities in Ukraine since beginning its incursion on Feb. 24, the most significant attack on a European state since World War Two.

U.S. raises concerns about China aligning with Russia at meeting it calls 'intense'

U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Monday raised concerns about China's alignment with Russia in a seven-hour meeting with Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi as Washington warned of the isolation and penalties Beijing will face if it helps Moscow in its invasion of Ukraine. The meeting took place in Rome as Washington told allies in NATO and several Asian countries that China had signaled its willingness to provide military and economic aid to Russia to support its war, two U.S. officials said.

EU member states agree new package of sanctions against Russia

European Union member states have agreed on a fourth package of sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, the office of the French EU presidency wrote on Twitter on Monday. The details of the sanctions were not disclosed, but the French presidency said Russia's "most-favoured nation" trade status would be revoked.

Explainer-Is it legal for foreigners to fight for Ukraine?

As thousands of would-be fighters from outside the country volunteer to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia's invasion, some may also face legal consequences in their home countries. Citizens of Canada, Georgia, India, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States are among the volunteers, Reuters and other media organizations have reported.

Refugee exodus reaches 2.8 million as Russia strikes hit west Ukraine

People fleeing what had been the relative safety of western Ukraine joined thousands crossing into eastern Europe on Monday after Russia attacked a Ukrainian base near the border with NATO-member Poland. Ukraine said 35 people were killed at the base on Sunday. Moscow said up to 180 "foreign mercenaries" died and a large number of foreign weapons were destroyed.

Spain seizes Russian oligarch's yacht in Barcelona

Spain has temporarily seized a Russian oligarch's $140 million yacht in Barcelona, the country said on Monday, as two sources said the vessel belonged to the head of Russian state conglomerate Rostec, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. "Today we seized - the technical term is provisionally immobilised - a yacht belonging to one of the principal oligarchs," Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on La Sexta television. "We are talking about a yacht that we estimate is worth $140 million."

UK says Russia could be planning chemical or biological attack on Ukraine

Britain's Defence Ministry said in a tweet on Monday that Russia could be planning to use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine in response to a staged fake attack on Russian troops. It cited no evidence to support the assertion in what it called an intelligence update. U.S. officials have made similar statements.

Iran says U.S. has to make decision on reviving nuclear deal

The United States needs to make a decision to wrap up a deal to salvage Iran's 2015 nuclear accord with world powers, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday amid fears that talks in Vienna might collapse. Efforts to clinch a new deal were left in limbo after a last-minute demand by Russia - now at odds with the West over its invasion of Ukraine - forced the powers to pause talks for an undetermined time despite having a largely completed text.

