Rajnath Singh to make statement in Lok Sabha today over "inadvertent" firing of missile

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement in Lok Sabha on Tuesday over the "inadvertent" firing of a missile that landed in Pakistan last week.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2022 07:32 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 07:32 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement in Lok Sabha on Tuesday over the "inadvertent" firing of a that landed in Pakistan last week. India on Friday had said that a technical malfunction led to the accidental firing of a missile.

Pakistan Army had said that an Indian projectile had entered the Pakistani airspace and caused some damage to surrounding areas after it fell near a place called Mian Channu in their territory. The Indian Defence Ministry said that it has ordered a court of enquiry into the incident adding that it was a matter of relief that there was no loss of life due to the accidental firing.

"On 9 March 2022, in the course of routine maintenance, a technical malfunction led to the accidental firing of a missile. The Government of India has taken a serious view and ordered a high-level Court of Enquiry," the Defence Ministry said in a statement. "It is learnt that the missile landed in an area of Pakistan. While the incident is deeply regrettable, it is also a matter of relief that there has been no loss of life due to the accident," it said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

