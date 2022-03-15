PM Ardern acknowledges 51 victims of March 15 terrorist attacks

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has acknowledged the 51 people who lost their lives in the March 15 terrorist attacks on the third anniversary of the mosque shootings.

"We will always remember and acknowledge the 51 shaheed who died as a result of the terrorist attack on 15 March. One way their memories are honoured is through the work that is taking place to make our country a better home for all who live here," Jacinda Ardern said.

"Just 10 days after the attack, a Royal Commission of Inquiry was established which provided 44 recommendations aimed at ensuring Aotearoa New Zealand becomes a diverse, safe and inclusive country.

"Some actions, such as the establishment of a Ministry for Ethnic Communities and an annual hui on countering violent extremism and counter-terrorism, are up and running. And work continues on many others, including the reform of gun licensing.

"In the aftermath of the attacks, New Zealand and the whole world were inspired by the strength and resolve of our Muslim community, who in the face of unspeakable grief decided to respond from a place of love, and not from a place of anger or fear.

"Three years on, Muslim communities across Aotearoa New Zealand continue to inspire us with their resilience and generosity.

"We must not leave them to shoulder this burden alone. Every New Zealander has a role to play and I urge them to continue to show the support they so publicly expressed in the days following March 15.

"Our Muslim community has always been open to dialogue and has often led the way as we work together to learn from that horror, so we can build a safer and more inclusive Aotearoa New Zealand.

"We should all learn from their example and play our part to support efforts to combat Islamophobia. There is absolutely no place for it in our community," Jacinda Ardern said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)