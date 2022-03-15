Left Menu

Bengal: Two more arrested in connection with TMC councillor's murder

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-03-2022 11:03 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 11:00 IST
Bengal: Two more arrested in connection with TMC councillor's murder
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two more people were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the murder of TMC councillor Anupam Dutta, taking the total number of apprehensions in the case to three, police said.

Congress councillor Tapan Kandu and TMC's Anupam Dutta were on Sunday evening shot dead in separate incidents in Jhalda area of Purulia and Panihati in North 24 Parganas district respectively.

Dutta's alleged assassin was arrested from Agarpara in North 24 Parganas on Sunday night, and based on information shared by him during interrogation, the two other accused were nabbed in Kalna in Purba Bardhaman district early on Tuesday, a senior police officer said.

''These two people had supplied the firearm to the suspected shooter. We are grilling them to find out who had appointed them to kill the TMC leader,'' he said.

Around four-five people involved in the killing were present in different locations close to the spot where Dutta was shot dead, the officer said, adding that two firearms have been seized from the accused so far.

Kandu's elder brother was detained for questioning in connection with the Congress councillor's murder in Jhalda.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has directed senior police officers to take strict action in the two cases, sources in the state secretariat said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
2
New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same education, HC

New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same...

 India
3
Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

 United States
4
Sikh employees, passengers can carry Kirpan at airports

Sikh employees, passengers can carry Kirpan at airports

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022