Bombay HC to pronounce judgement on Nawab Malik's plea today

Bombay High Court will pronounce on Tuesday the judgement in Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik's plea in connection with Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case.

Malik in his plea has demanded that the FIR against him be cancelled. The plea also calls the Enforcement Directorate against him illegal and wrong.

Malik was arrested on February 23 and remained in the Enforcement Directorate custody till March 7. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)