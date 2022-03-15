Left Menu

Palestinians: Israeli troops kill teenager in West Bank

Israeli forces operating in such densely packed areas are often met with stones, firebombs and gunfire.Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war, and the Palestinians want it to form the main part of their future state.

Israeli troops shot and killed a teenager and wounded at least three other Palestinians during an early morning raid in a West Bank refugee camp, the Palestinian Health Ministry said Tuesday.

It identified the deceased as 16-year-old Nader Rayan. The Israeli military referred questions to the paramilitary Border Police, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The raid took place in Balata, a sprawling refugee camp in the northern West Bank city of Nablus. Israeli forces operating in such densely packed areas are often met with stones, firebombs and gunfire.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war, and the Palestinians want it to form the main part of their future state. Israel says its military and police operations are aimed at combating terrorism, while the Palestinians view them as a means of maintaining a nearly 55-year military occupation that shows no sign of ending.

