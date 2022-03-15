Russia says its forces have taken control of Ukraine's Kherson region -agencies
Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 15-03-2022 13:05 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 12:54 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia's defense ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenov on Tuesday said Russian forces had taken full control of all territory in Ukraine's southern Kherson region, Russian news agencies reported. Russian forces shot down six Bayraktar TB-2 drones in the last 24 hours, the Interfax news agency reported, citing the ministry.
Reuters could not verify the reports independently.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
INSIGHT-Londongrad tries to kick its 30-year Russian money habit
Britain widens Russian 'dirty money' crackdown with new law
ANALYSIS-As Russia invades Ukraine, Moscow battles big tech to control the narrative
EU chief says bloc wants Ukraine as a member: "They are one of us"
New York orders Russia sanctions, welcomes Ukraine refugees