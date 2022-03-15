Russia says its forces have taken control of Ukraine's Kherson region -agencies

Russia's defence ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov on Tuesday said Russian forces had taken full control of all territory in Ukraine's southern Kherson region, Russian news agencies reported.

Russian forces shot down six Bayraktar TB-2 drones in the last 24 hours, the Interfax news agency reported, citing the ministry. Reuters could not verify the reports independently.

