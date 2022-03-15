Left Menu

Russia says its forces have taken control of Ukraine's Kherson region -agencies

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-03-2022 13:16 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 13:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Russian Federation

Russia's defence ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov on Tuesday said Russian forces had taken full control of all territory in Ukraine's southern Kherson region, Russian news agencies reported.

Russian forces shot down six Bayraktar TB-2 drones in the last 24 hours, the Interfax news agency reported, citing the ministry. Reuters could not verify the reports independently.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

