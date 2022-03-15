Left Menu

Lawyer for UK-Iranian Zaghari-Ratcliffe says he is hoping for good news soon

When asked whether Zaghari-Ratcliffe will be released, her lawyer Hojjat Kermani told Reuters: "I am hopeful that we will have good news soon." Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a project manager with the Thomson Reuters Foundation, was arrested at a Tehran airport in April 2016 and later convicted of plotting to overthrow the clerical establishment. Her family and the foundation, a charity that operates independently of media firm Thomson Reuters and its news subsidiary Reuters, deny the charge.

