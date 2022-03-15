Left Menu

China must not support Russia's invasion of Ukraine -UK minister

The United States has warned China against providing military or financial help to Moscow. "We continue to call upon China and indeed all countries to cease any support they may have to Russia," Cleverly told BBC Television.

Britain says China should not support Russia in its invasion of Ukraine, junior foreign office minister James Cleverly said on Tuesday.

According to U.S. officials, Russia has asked for military and economic support from Beijing, which signaled a willingness to provide aid. The United States has warned China against providing military or financial help to Moscow.

"We continue to call upon China and indeed all countries to cease any support they may have to Russia," Cleverly told BBC Television. "We want to build as broad a coalition of opposition to Russia as possible so of course, we will have those conversations with the Chinese."

