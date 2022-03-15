Left Menu

China says G20 is not an appropriate forum to discuss Ukraine issue

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 15-03-2022 13:40 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 13:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

The G20 grouping of nations is not an appropriate forum to discuss the Ukraine issue, a spokesperson for China's foreign ministry told a regular news conference in the Chinese capital on Tuesday.

The G20, or Group of 20, consists of 19 countries, including China and the European Union. Its next summit is set for October on the Indonesian resort island of Bali.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

