Tokyo will not request extension of COVID-19 restrictions -Nikkei

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government will not request an extension of COVID-19 countermeasures scheduled to end on March 21, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Local media have said the Japanese government would likely announce on Wednesday whether to continue the so-called quasi-state of emergency currently applied in 18 prefectures including the capital, Tokyo.

