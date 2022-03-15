Pakistan rejects Indian statement on accidental missile launch

Pakistan's foreign minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, said on Tuesday Islamabad rejected a statement by India's defence minister on the accidental missile launch.

Qureshi told journalists the Indian statement was "incomplete" and said he had written to the U.N. Security Council on the matter and asked the international community to take the matter up.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)