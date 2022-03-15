Left Menu

Pakistan rejects Indian statement on accidental missile launch

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 15-03-2022 14:47 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 14:37 IST
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi. Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan's foreign minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, said on Tuesday Islamabad rejected a statement by India's defence minister on the accidental missile launch.

Qureshi told journalists the Indian statement was "incomplete" and said he had written to the U.N. Security Council on the matter and asked the international community to take the matter up.

