Russia's Lavrov says Iran nuclear deal revival is in home straight
Reuters | London | Updated: 15-03-2022 15:10 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 14:58 IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told his Iranian counterpart on Tuesday that agreement on the revival of the Iranian nuclear deal was in the finishing straight.
Lavrov made the remarks at the start of talks in Moscow that were expected to be followed by a news conference.
