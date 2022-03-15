Left Menu

Russia's Lavrov says Iran nuclear deal revival is in home straight

15-03-2022
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Image Credit: ANI
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told his Iranian counterpart on Tuesday that agreement on the revival of the Iranian nuclear deal was in the finishing straight.

Lavrov made the remarks at the start of talks in Moscow that were expected to be followed by a news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

