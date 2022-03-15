Left Menu

Russian rockets destroy runway of Dnipro regional airport, says governor

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 15-03-2022 15:13 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 14:59 IST
Russian rockets destroy runway of Dnipro regional airport, says governor
Russian forces fired rockets at the main civilian airport in Ukraine's eastern Dnipro region overnight, destroying its runway and damaging the terminal building, regional governor Valentyn Reznichenko said on Tuesday.

"It will take a lot of time to recover. We will win!" he said in an online post.

