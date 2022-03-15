Russian rockets destroy runway of Dnipro regional airport, says governor
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 15-03-2022 15:13 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 14:59 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Russian forces fired rockets at the main civilian airport in Ukraine's eastern Dnipro region overnight, destroying its runway and damaging the terminal building, regional governor Valentyn Reznichenko said on Tuesday.
"It will take a lot of time to recover. We will win!" he said in an online post.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement