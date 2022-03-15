Maha: Man held for killing neighbour in Thane district

A man has been arrested for allegedly killing his 52-year-old neighbour after the latter rejected his marriage proposal for his daughter, in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday. The police from Bhiwandi taluka on Sunday arrested Pappukumar Ramkishore Shah (26), a resident of Ulhasnagar, who had fled to Bihar after committing the crime, an official from the Bhiwandi taluka police said.

According to the police, the incident took place on March 4, when the accused and the victim, Kamaljit Sande, were consuming liquor at an open space in Kawad. The accused broached the topic of wanting to marry Sande's daughter, following which a quarrel erupted, the official said.

Shah slit the victim's throat and killed him and returned to Ulhasnagar, he said.

The victim's body was found in a decomposed state on March 9, and the accused fled to Bihar with his mother on the same day, the official said.

The accused was produced before a magistrate on Monday and has been remanded into police custody till March 19, he added.

