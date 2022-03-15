Left Menu

Gas through Russia's Yamal pipeline reverses to flow eastwards

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-03-2022 15:24 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 15:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A section of the Russian Yamal-Europe pipeline resumed eastbound gas delivery to Poland from Germany on Tuesday following normal, westbound supplies earlier in the morning, data from German network operator Gascade showed.

According to the data, gas flows eastwards at the Mallnow exit point were at 4,296,828 kilowatt-hours per hour having flowed in the other direction earlier this morning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

