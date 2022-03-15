Gas through Russia's Yamal pipeline reverses to flow eastwards
Reuters | London | Updated: 15-03-2022 15:24 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 15:09 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
A section of the Russian Yamal-Europe pipeline resumed eastbound gas delivery to Poland from Germany on Tuesday following normal, westbound supplies earlier in the morning, data from German network operator Gascade showed.
According to the data, gas flows eastwards at the Mallnow exit point were at 4,296,828 kilowatt-hours per hour having flowed in the other direction earlier this morning.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Germany's E.ON rejects halting Nord Stream 1 pipeline - paper
ANALYSIS-Putin forces Germany to step up to role as global power
ECB says Sberbank likely to fail; Germany drops Russia issuers
EXCLUSIVE-Germany to speed renewables push due to Ukraine crisis
Germany's sanctions-busting pipeline foundation to be wound down - state premier