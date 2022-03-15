Turkey awaiting Russian approval to evacuate citizens from Ukraine's Mariupol -sources

Turkish defence ministry sources said on Tuesday that Ankara is awaiting approval from Russian authorities pending a security evaluation to evacuate citizens from Ukraine's southern port city of Mariupol.

The sources said landmines in the area had been cleared and work is continuing to open humanitarian corridors and for buses to enter the city.

Ukraine's foreign ministry said on Saturday that Russian forces had shelled the Sultan Suleiman mosque in Mariupol, where more than 80 adults and children, including Turks, have taken refuge. Moscow has denied targeting civilian areas in what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

