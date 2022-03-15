Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-03-2022 15:28 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 15:15 IST
Woman, 2 daughters die as UPS battery bursts
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Three women of a family, along with a pet dog, died of asphyxiation after the batteries of the UPS in their house burst early Tuesday, police here said.

The dead have been identified as 50-year old Vijayalakshmi, her daughters 24-year old Archana and 21-year old Anjali, the police said.

The neighbours noticed smoke from the house and informed the police and fire and rescue service.

The firemen put out the flames.

Preliminary inquiry revealed batteries in the UPS kept in the hall exploded resulting in the fire, said the police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

