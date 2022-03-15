Left Menu

SC stays Centre's order banning telecast of Malayalam news channel 'MediaOne' on security concerns

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2022 15:45 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 15:26 IST
SC stays Centre's order banning telecast of Malayalam news channel 'MediaOne' on security concerns
Supreme Court (ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court Tuesday stayed till further orders the January 31 order of the Centre banning telecast of Malayalam news channel 'MediaOne' on security grounds.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud, Surya Kant and Vikram Nath said that the news and current affairs channel will continue its operations as it was operating prior to the ban of telecast.

The bench left the question open on whether content of files on the basis of which the ban order was passed be given to the channel to enable it to defend itself.

The top court asked the Centre to file a detailed counter affidavit by March 26 on the appeals filed by the channel against the High Court order.

On March 10, the top court had sought response from the Centre on the channel's plea of against the Kerala High Court order upholding the Centre's decision to ban its telecast on security grounds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same education, HC

New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same...

 India
2
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
3
Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

 United States
4
Sikh employees, passengers can carry Kirpan at airports

Sikh employees, passengers can carry Kirpan at airports

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022