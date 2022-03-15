Naxal violence down by 77 pc from all-time high in 2009: MHA

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai on Tuesday informed the Lok Sabha that the incidents of Naxal or Left Wing Extremism (LWE) have reduced by 77 per cent from an all-time high of 2,258 in 2009 to 509 in 2021. Replying to a written query, the minister further said that the deaths of both civilians and security forces have also reduced by 85 per cent from an all-time high of 1,005 in 2010 to 147 in 2021.

The Minister also said that the Security Related Expenditure (SRE) districts, considered as LWE affected, have been reviewed twice in the last four years with a reduction from 126 to 90 in 2018, and further to 70 in July-2021. "The districts reporting LWE violence also reduced from 96 (2010) to 46 (2021)," Rai said in the written reply.

On the development front, the Minister said, apart from implementing flagship schemes, the Government of India has taken several specific initiatives in LWE affected states, with special thrust on the expansion of road network, improving telecommunication connectivity, skilling, and financial inclusion. For further impetus, Rai said, funds are provided to LWE affected States under the 'Special Central Assistance (SCA)' scheme to fill critical gaps in Public Infrastructure and Services in Most LWE affected districts.

Under SCA, the Minister said, funds are provided to states, and that Rs 2,423.24 crore has been released to the states under the scheme in the last three years and 7,815 works have been completed in the time span. In the current financial year, he said, Rs 480 crore has been released.

"The steadfast implementation of the policy has resulted in a consistent decline in violence and constriction of geographical spread," Rai mentioned. To encourage Left Wing extremists to join the mainstream, the Minister said, states have their own surrender cum rehabilitation policies.

The Central Government also supports the states in the endeavour through 'Surrender-cum Rehabilitation' Policy as part of Security Related Expenditure (SRE) Scheme and reimburses the expenditure incurred by the LWE affected States on rehabilitation of surrenderees under the SRE scheme, said Rai. "The rehabilitation package inter-alia, includes an immediate grant of Rs 5 lakhs for higher ranked LWE cadres and Rs 2.5 lakhs for other LWE cadres."

In addition, incentives for the surrender of weapons and ammunition are also provided under the scheme, said the Minister. "In addition provision also exists for imparting training in trade or vocation of their liking with monthly stipend of Rs 6,000 for three years." (ANI)

