UK-Iranian Zaghari-Ratcliffe has had British passport returned -UK lawmaker
"I am very pleased to say that Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been given her British passport back," Siddiq, who is the member of parliament for where Zaghari-Ratcliffe used to live in London, said on Twitter. "She is still at her family home in Tehran.
Reuters | London | Updated: 15-03-2022 15:47 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 15:29 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has had her British passport returned, British lawmaker Tulip Siddiq said on Tuesday. "I am very pleased to say that Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been given her British passport back," Siddiq, who is the member of parliament for where Zaghari-Ratcliffe used to live in London, said on Twitter.
"She is still at her family home in Tehran. I also understand that there is a British negotiating team in Tehran right now."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
INSIGHT-Londongrad tries to kick its 30-year Russian money habit
Google, Facebook, Twitter must combat Ukraine fake news - Polish, Baltic leaders
Twitter will label, reduce visibility of tweets linking to Russian state media
Google, Facebook, Twitter must combat Ukraine fake news - Polish, Baltic leaders
Russia reinstates Twitter traffic slowdown on computers over 'fake' Ukraine posts -Ifax